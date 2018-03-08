'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News: HBO To Hold Casting Call For Local Extras

HBO Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman return in 'Big Little Lies' season 2.

HBO will hold an open casting call for Monterey Bay area locals to look for extras for "Big Little Lies" season 2.

NBC Bay Area revealed that Monterey residents will have the chance to act as residents of the TV series' fictional town where Madeline Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman), and Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley) live.

The report mentioned that the producers of the critically-acclaimed TV drama are looking for males and females, regardless of sex, size, and ethnicities over the age of six. Chosen individuals will be hired as Non-Union background extras.

KSBW News also mentioned that the casting call will be held at the Ballroom D of the Embassy Suites in Seaside on Saturday, March 17.

HBO first revealed the announcement of "Big Little Lies" season 2 in December 2017 through Entertainment Weekly, saying that all the major stars will be back on the show with series creator David E. Kelley who will once again write the script and produce the upcoming season. However, Andrea Arnold will serve as the new director for the show instead of Jean-Marc Vallee from season 1.

During the time of the announcement, the second season of "Big Little Lies" will allow the series to look into the interesting and intricate lives of the characters from season 1 based on the bestselling novel of the same title written by Liane Moriarty. Kidman also expressed her excitement about the show's season 2 renewal.

"This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world... What a journey this has been. I'm so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends," Kidman also said.

Aside from the original cast, the publication also revealed in January that the second season of "Big Little Lies" will also feature multi-awarded actress Meryl Streep who will play the role of Celeste's mother-in-law Mary Louise Wright. She will reportedly arrive in Monterey after the death of her son Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) because she was concerned about her grandchildren's welfare.

HBO has yet to reveal the release date of "Big Little Lies" season 2.