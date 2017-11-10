'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News: Production Will Begin Soon Says Executive Producer David Kelly

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Rising to be one of the most unexpected TV shows of the year, "Big Little Lies" has been reported to be planning the production of the second season. Though HBO, the series' home network, has yet to confirm anything, actress Reese Witherspoon and executive producer David Kelley has hinted that "Big Little Lies" is far from over.

"We're kicking around ideas and trying to lasso the talent [and] get the band back together," Kelly told TV Line. "It's just a lot of logistical things. But I'm optimistic because everyone wants to do it. We feel we still have storytelling to do. No decision has been made yet, but we're hopeful. Where we left it, I felt like it did open the opportunity for a lot more storytelling."

The cast and the crew are looking to start production of "Big Little Lies" season 2 as soon as 2018 sets in. Meanwhile, Liane Moriarty, who is the author of the novel from which the series was based on, spoke backstage at the Emmy Awards back in September and said that she was thinking about the second season.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon, who portrays Madeline in "Big Little Lies," has seemingly cleared up her schedule to make way for the second season of the HBO series. Variety reports that the award-winning actress has dropped off the film titled, "Pale Blue Dot." She has been part of the production since 2015, and it was supposedly meant to portray the story of a female astronaut who spent long periods of time in space before coming back home. There is no word on what will be the next step of the production team of "Pale Blue Dot," but Witherspoon has committed herself to the cast of "Big Little Lies."

HBO has yet to confirm "Big Little Lies" season 2, but fans are expecting more information in the coming months.