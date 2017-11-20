'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News: Reese Witherspoon Drops Film Role For The Series

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Cast members (L-R) Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon pose at the premiere of the HBO television series "Big Little Lies" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 7, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that things are finally moving along for "Big Little Lies" season 2, as Reese Witherspoon dropped out of the Fox Searchlight film, "Pale Blue Dot." Furthermore, production for the highly anticipated second season is nearing its schedule and that the crew is eyeing a Spring 2018 release.

According to Variety, "Pale Blue Dot" has been in production since 2015. Director Noah Hawley was confirmed to be part of the crew last year. "Pale Blue Dot" was supposed to feature a female astronaut who finally made her way back home after a drawn-out mission. It was supposed to explore the effects of a prolonged stay in space and the difficulties of integrating themselves back to the demands of daily life on earth. Now that Witherspoon has dropped from the film, the production team has yet to reveal who will replace her. Regardless, Witherspoon is set to dedicate her schedule to the making of "Big Little Lies" season 2.

Meanwhile, there is also no word yet on when the production for the second season will begin. Considering that it recently won eight Emmy awards a couple of months ago, fans are expecting HBO to speed the process along.

"We're kicking around ideas and trying to lasso the talent [and] get the band back together," "Big Little Lies" writer David Kelley told TVLine. "It's just a lot of logistical things. But I'm optimistic because everyone wants to do it. We feel we still have storytelling to do. No decision has been made yet, but we're hopeful. Where we left it, I felt like it did open the opportunity for a lot more storytelling."

The last episode of "Big Little Lies" season 1 aired back in April, and it is based on a novel by "Liane Moriarty." The female-focused miniseries was awarded the spotlight during this year's Emmy Awards. There is no official release date yet for "Big Little Lies" season 2, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.