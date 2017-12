HBO confirmed the return of "Big Little Lies" for season 2. Fans of the award-winning miniseries, however, might have to wait until 2019 for new episodes. Who will be back and who won't be in the season?

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern pose with their Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series for "Big Little Lies."

Executive producer David E. Kelley told The Hollywood Reporter that production for "Big Little Lies" season 2 will tentatively begin in the spring. They are aiming to launch the new episodes at the beginning of 2019 on HBO.

As for who's going to be in the new season, Kelley categorically said that everyone will be back, along with new faces.

"We have a real embarrassment of riches of acting talent on this show," the writer and producer said.

One cast member from last season, Adam Scott, is already preparing to return to the set of "Big Little Lies" with the ladies. The actor was recently spotted growing a full beard and he wore much facial hair as Ed Mackenzie, Madeline's (Reese Witherspoon) husband, last season.

Is this a hint that "Big Little Lies" season 2 will focus on their marriage? Will the new storyline revolve around Madeline's mistake? Ed still doesn't know that his wife cheated on him with Joseph (Santiago Cabrera) while she worked with him on her community play.

Meanwhile, young star Iain Armitage (Ziggy) had an important role in the first season of "Big Little Lies" but it's unclear if Kelley also meant that all the kids will be back in season 2. Since his appearance on the HBO show, Armitage landed the lead role in "Young Sheldon" on CBS and it looks like his series will stick around far longer. Will he have time to film for HBO?

"Big Little Lies" season 1 aired on the cable network in February with eight episodes. Aside from Witherspoon, Scott and Armitage, the series also stars Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoey Kravitz and Alexander Skarsgård.