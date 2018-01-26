'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere Date, Cast News, Spoilers: Meryl Streep to Star as Perry's Mom

Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS Actress Meryl Streep giving her acceptance speech after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep has been cast as Perry Wright's (Alexander Skarsgård) mother in season 2 of "Big Little Lies."

Streep will be portraying Mary Louise Wright, Celeste's (Nicole Kidman) mother-in-law, when "Big Little Lies" returns to HBO for season 2, Variety reports. Streep's Mary Louise will be going to Monterey to watch over her grandkids, as well as find answers regarding her son's death.

According to "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty, Kidman was responsible for getting Streep on the HBO series for season 2. In an interview with The Telegraph, Moriarty shared how she came to the idea of casting Streep for Perry's mother and how Kidman made it happen.

While Moriarty was busy finishing the story for "Big Little Lies" season 2, she approached the producers of the show and said that she'd like the Streep to play the role of Perry's mother, InStyle confirmed.

At first, the producers teased Moriarty for becoming "so Hollywood." But then, they told her that it might be within their reach because of Kidman's good relationship with Streep.

"It's not beyond the realm of possibilities because Nicole and Meryl are friends," said Moriarty, sharing what the producers told her. The next thing she knew was that Streep had already agreed to do the part.

"Nicole sent me an email saying, 'Ask and you shall receive,'" Moriarty revealed.

Moriarty teased that she named Perry's mother after Streep, whose real name is Mary Louise. She also shed light a little bit on how Streep's character will enter in "Big Little Lies" season 2.

"She deeply loved her son ... as much as any mother can love her son. She had a slightly fraught relationship with her daughter-in-law, so it's a very complicated, difficult time," she explained.

"Big Little Lies" is expected to return with season 2 on HBO in 2019.