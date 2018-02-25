'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere Date, News: Big 5 Cast Members Confirmed to Return

Facebook/ HBO Promotional photo for HBO's drama series "Big Little Lies"

HBO is bringing "Big Little Lies" back for season 2, and the big five cast members are officially reuniting in the sequel.

It was first confirmed that Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are returning to the series as Madeline and Celeste, respectively, since they also serve as producers on the show.

Now, HBO confirmed that Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz are all returning to reprise their roles of Jane, Renata, and Bonnie in "Big Little Lies" season 2.

The second installment of "Big Little Lies" will continue exploring "the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting."

Meanwhile, Jane will come to terms with Perry's (Alexander Skarsgård) — Ziggy's (Iain Armitage) father — death, while continuing to build a better life for her son, and Renata will deal with new challenges in her marriage in season 2.

In the same-title book that inspired the HBO series, written by Liane Moriarty, Renata discovered that her husband was having an affair with their French nanny. It's possible that season 2 will use this storyline for Renata and her troubles in marriage.

On the other hand, Bonnie will deal with her traumatic past as well as accept the implications that Perry's death brings her.

Madeline and Celeste will also have their own issues to deal with in season 2.

According to E! News, Madeline will have marital struggles herself. She will have difficulty in understanding the traditional notions of married life, which means that she and Ed (Adam Scott) will have a lot to hash out.

Meanwhile, Celeste will be put in a position to fight for her twins, while trying to find the strong and powerful woman she once was.

Since Meryl Streep was cast as Perry's mother — Mary Louise — who wants the best for her grandsons, it seems that Celeste will be having a lot of fights with her mother-in-law.

"Big Little Lies" season 2 is expected to premiere in 2019 on HBO.