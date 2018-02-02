'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere Date, Plot Rumors: Perry to Re-appear in the Sequel?

HBO/Big Little Lies Will Perry appear in season 2?

Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) could make an appearance when "Big Little Lies" season 2 returns.

There are speculations that Perry, the supposedly dead abusive husband of Celeste (Nicole Kidman), will make an appearance next season in "Big Little Lies." E! News tried to confirm the news with executive producer Bruna Papandrea.

However, the showrunner isn't spilling any beans.

"Not that I know of," Papandrea responded to the query of Perry's return, followed by a laugh, at the 15th Annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala.

Fans of the HBO series are scrambling for answers if Perry will return to the story. But since the same-title novel written by Jane Moriarty doesn't have a continuation, fans have no other way but to wait for season 2 to find out if Perry is coming back.

Meanwhile, Papandrea was more open to talking about the newest cast member of "Big Little Lies," which was no other than Meryl Streep.

"It's definitely a bucket list item. You know, she's amazing. She is just a phenomenal actress. And also just her becoming part of this beautiful ensemble of women, and men as well. It feels so special. I'm thrilled," Papandrea explained.

Streep enters "Big Little Lies" season 2 as Perry's mother, Mary Louise Wright. She will go to Celeste out of concern for her grandsons, as well as searching for answers as to what really happened on the night of Perry's death.

Aside from Kidman and Streep, the only ones who have been confirmed to appear in season 2 are Reese Witherspoon as Madeline and Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Adam Scott, and James Tupper are still in discussion about their return to "Big Little Lies" next season.

"Big Little Lies" season 2 is slated to premiere in 2019 on HBO.