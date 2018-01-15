HBO/Big Little Lies Bonnie's family will be part of "Big Little Lies" season 2.

In season 2 of "Big Little Lies," Bonnie's (Zoë Kravitz) family comes into the picture. Meanwhile, Alexander Skarsgård recently teased a plot twist for his character, Perry Wright, on the show.

When "Big Little Lies" returns for a second run, Bonnie's family will be part of the evolving storyline. HBO president Casey Bloys revealed that fans will finally see more of Bonnie and that they will also get to know more about her family background.

"We're going to get more into [Bonnie's] family. The nice thing about doing a second season is you can get more into all of the characters," Bloys told TVLine's Ausiello.

In Liane Moriarty's book that inspired the HBO series, Madeline's (Reese Witherspoon) eldest daughter, Abigail (Kathryn Newton), has built a special connection with Bonnie's mother. It's possible that "Big Little Lies" season 2 will build on this storyline, now that they've decided to bring Bonnie's family into the picture.

Meanwhile, Skarsgård teased that the story of his character in "Big Little Lies" might have a different ending.

"I don't even know if I'm really dead or not. I feel okay right now but we'll see," Skarsgård told NBC at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, PEOPLE confirmed.

In season 1, Skarsgård's Perry was discovered to be Ziggy's (Iain Armitage) father and the one who assaulted Jane (Shailene Woodley) on the night that she got pregnant. The revelation led to his death. However, a big twist can still bring back Perry back into the story.

The first season of "Big Little Lies" was directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, but season 2 will be helmed by a new director — Andrea Arnold — due to conflicting schedules. Arnold will be directing with the script provided by David E. Kelly based on Moriarty's novel.

"Big Little Lies" season 2 is coming to HBO in 2019.