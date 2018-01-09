(Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson) 75th Golden Globes — Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Big Little Lies."

"Big Little Lies" will feel a lot different when it returns for its second season.

The show, which is based on the bestselling book by Liane Moriarty, is not only adding a new character, but is also changing director.

Jean-Marc Vallée, who helmed all episodes of the successful first season of "Big Little Lies" and even won an Emmy for his impressive work, is not returning to the director's chair for season 2, but will serve as producer.

Reese Witherspoon, who will reprise her role as Madeline and will also serve as co-executive producer, talked about Vallée's work backstage at the 2018 Golden Globes, in which the show emerged as one of the big winners. She said, per E! News:

We are so deeply grateful to Jean-Marc Vallée. His vision for these characters, the way he guided us — everything. He put his artistry and his heart and soul into it. His musical taste is all over this miniseries. Unfortunately he was busy, we did try and accommodate, but we wanted to get ... the second season started soon because I do think the public wants it soon!

Andrea Arnold was brought in to "Big Little Lies" season 2 to take over the directing duties. Witherspoon said that they are "just thrilled to welcome her to our family."

"Big Little Lies" was supposed to be a limited series only, but the huge success of the show paved the way for a second season. Witherspoon and co-star and co-executive producer Nicole Kidman were the ones initially pushing for the renewal.

It was only recently confirmed that apart from the two, Laura Dern will also be back to reprise her role as Renata. The rest of the cast, possibly even Alexander Skarsgard, despite his character Perry's fate in the first season, might return as well.

Vallée teased to Entertainment Tonight during the Golden Globes red carpet that "Big Little Lies" season 2 will introduce Perry's mother. He was coy about how she will play into the story though. Either way, it could provide the opportunity to bring Skarsgard back to the fold by exploring his past.