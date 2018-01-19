'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Rumors: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman Get $1 Million Per Episode

The stars of "Big Little Lies" are reaping from the success of their drama series. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman reportedly negotiated for one million dollars per episode for season 2 and HBO agreed to pay up.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson L to R: Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Big Little Lies" at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2018.

Also getting salary bumps are Zoe Kravitz, who will earn $3 million for the whole second season. Her fee increased from a $380,000 paycheck in season 1.

Shailene Woodley will also earn a significant bump, up from her overall take of $1.7 million for the first season. Laure Dern's talent fee, however, wasn't detailed.

According to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon and Kidman's HBO deal for "Big Little Lies" season 1 originally fell around $250,000 to $350,000 per episode for their talent fees as stars and executive producers. HBO also originally signed the show for a limited one season run, but it became such big hit among viewers, critics and the awards panel.

A second season went into negotiations after it was clear that the public wanted more from "Big Little Lies." The stars then used the show's recent Best Limited Series awards from the Emmy and Golden Globe as leverage for a salary increase.

Witherspoon also used her deal with Apple to power up. Months after "Big Little Lies" finished its run on HBO, the actress sold a show to Apple for $1.25 million per episode.

"Every outlet has to make their own decisions about economics that make sense for them," HBO president Casey Bloys said. "I'm not going to shake my fist and say, 'Darn it, Apple!' If that's what made sense for them for that show, God bless."

"Big Little Lies" season 2 will begin filming the new episodes this spring. Apart from the lead stars, season 2 will also introduce new characters, according to TV Line. The show will explore Bonnie's (Kravitz) background, as well as introduce Celeste's (Kidman) mother-in-law.

HBO has not yet set the return date for "Big Little Lies" season 2 but it will likely air in early 2019.