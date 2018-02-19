'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Spoilers: 3 More Original Cast Members Returning

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (L-R) Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Big Little Lies."

More Monterey residents will be back for "Big Little Lies" season 2.

Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz will reprise their roles as Jane, Renata, and Bonnie, respectively, in the second run of the hit series. This means that the whole crew will be back in "Big Little Lies" season 2 with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman down to return from the get-go, as they were the ones who advocated for a new season for the drama in the first place.

The trio's return does not come as a surprise, especially for Kravitz, whose character was teased to be central to a big story arc in "Big Little Lies" season 2.

HBO president Casey Bloys promised during the Television Critics Association that the new season would "get more into [Bonnie's] family." Bloys explained, "The nice thing about doing a second season is you can get more into all of the characters."

As per Variety, "Big Little Lies" season 2 will see Bonnie struggle with the death of Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) as she was the one who dealt the death blow. As she tries to power through this, she is "forced to face demons in her past."

Fans who read the source book by Liane Moriarty would know that Bonnie's past was a glaring omission from the first season, so many are happy to know it will be explored in the new season.

As for Jane, who learned in the first season that her abuser was none other than Perry, she also tries her best to move on and build a new life for her and her son Ziggy (Iain Armitage). Renata, on the other hand, will be facing new challenges in her marriage in the new season.

"Big Little Lies" season 2 will also be graced by Meryl Streep, who will play the role of Perry's mother. It is being said that Skarsgard might also appear in the new season. This is made possible with her mom entering the picture.