'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Spoilers, Cast News: This Character Might Be Returning

(Photo: HBO) A still from "Big Little Lies."

"Big Little Lies" season 2 will bring back a familiar face.

According to TVLine, Alexander Skarsgard is set to reprise his role as Perry Wright in the new season of the award-winning HBO drama series.

However, fans who watched the show would know that Celeste's (Nicole Kidman) abusive husband died in the finale. He may not be brought back from the dead in "Big Little Lies" season 2, but he will be back on the show to some extent, per the abovementioned publication.

Not long after the return of the series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, was announced, it was revealed that the mother of Perry will be introduced.

This had many under the impression that Skarsgard will be back as well, at least in some potential flashback scenes as "Big Little Lies" season 2 explores his past and how he became the monster that fans watched in the first season.

Early this month, the actor, who was recognized by the Emmy, Screen Guild, and Golden Globe for his performance in the series, was asked about the possibility of reprising his role. He told People at the time:

I don't even know if I'm really dead or not. I feel okay right now but we'll see.

Like the first successful run of the show, "Big Little Lies" season 2 will also have seven episodes, which will be written by David E. Kelley.

Jean-Marc Vallee, who directed the first season, will serve as executive producer while Andrea Arnold was brought in to take over the directing duties.

The core cast members are expected to return including Kidman, Reese Witherspoon (who also serves as executive producer), Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz.

"Big Little Lies" season 2 will start production this March and should premiere sometime next year.