'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Spoilers, Cast Rumors: Alexander Skarsgard to Return as Dead Character

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson L to R: Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Big Little Lies" at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2018.

"Big Little Lies" season 2 is already taking form, and it looks like a certain dead character will be back.

According to TVLine, Alexander Skarsgard will be reprising his role as Perry Wright, who was killed in the first season. Of course, it remains to be seen how Wright will be brought back, though it is expected that his character will only appear in flashbacks. In July last year, Skarsgard expressed an interest in returning, and it looks like his wish has been granted.

As for what the upcoming second season has in store for viewers, HBO is keeping plot details tightly under wraps. David E. Kelley has already penned scripts for the new season from a story developed by author Liane Moriarty, whose novel of the same name was the source material of the first season. At the recent Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, actress Nicole Kidman teased that she has already read the scripts, though she refrained from giving away any spoilers.

"I will say that we're incredibly grateful to the audiences, and also the press and the critics that have gone and supported this show beyond what we ever expected, and to then will a second season into fruition — it's amazing," she told E! News. "Because this was not expected. We weren't going to do it. It was a limited series, a one-off and through the actual just people really wanting it we said, 'Ok let's see what we can do.'"

Kidman has won many awards for her turn as Celeste Wright. She, along with Reese Witherspoon, will be returning to reprise their respective roles for season 2. As previously reported, the next season will also delve deeper into the characters' backgrounds, with particular emphasis being given to Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz). HBO programming president Casey Bloys has said that Bonnie's family will be introduced.

"Big Little Lies" season 2 will premiere in 2019.