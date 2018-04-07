Facebook/biglittlelies Promo photo for HBO's 'Big Little Lies'

Monterey is officially blessed with Meryl Streep's presence in "Big Little Lies" season 2.

The first look photo of the multi-awarded actress in one of the scenes for the HBO mystery drama was shared by her co-star Nicole Kidman on Instagram.

Based on the photo, Streep's character Mary Louise Wright will have a tender moment with her daughter-in-law Celeste (Kidman) and her grandsons Josh (Cameron Crovetti) and Max (Nicholas Crovetti).

While things seemed to be peaceful within the Wright family in the photo, viewers of the show should not expect to see Mary Louise in good terms with the wife of her late son Perry (Alexander Skarsgård).

Fans of the TV adaptation of the novel written by Liane Moriarty could remember that Perry died at the end of season 1 when Celeste's friend Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) pushed him down the stairs to rescue her from being beaten by him. They told the police that the fall was an accident, but the truth may be uncovered with the arrival of Mary Louise in Monterey.

Kidman was not the only one ecstatic with the presence of Streep in the series. Her co-star and co-executive producer Reese Witherspoon revealed her excitement when she learned that the "The Iron Lady" star wanted to join their show in an interview with "Late Night with Seth Meyer."

According to Witherspoon, she and Kidman received an email from Streep where she said that she loved the role and she agrees to do it. "And I like dropped the phone, like mic drop, but I phone dropped. And then I called Nicole and I was like, 'Is this real life? Is this really happening?' And then I got off the phone with Nicole and I, like, hugged myself gently for a minute and said, 'This is really happening. You're really working with Meryl Streep,'" the actress who plays the role of Madeline McKenzie in the series also said.

She also mentioned in the interview that after her phone conversation with Kidman, she also called series writer David E. Kelley to tell him to write her some good scenes with the legendary actress.

Aside from Streep, two more characters will be introduced in "Big Little Lies" season 2.

Deadline reported that "Den of Thieves" alum Mo McRae and "The Haves and the Have Nots" cast member Crystal Fox joined the stellar lineup of cast roster for the show's second season.

The report revealed that Fox will be a series regular character named Elizabeth Howard while McRae will play a recurring character named Michael Perkins.

The series will also feature the return of Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman, Adam Scott as Ed MacKenzie, Laura Dern as Renata Klein, and Douglas Smith as Corey Brockfield.

The report also mentioned that season 1 recurring cast members Kathryn Newman and Sarah Sokolovic have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming season. Newman will reprise her role as Madeline's eldest daughter Abigail Carlson while Sokolovic will return as Tori Bachman.

HBO is still mum about the release schedule for the premiere episode of "Big Little Lies" season 2.