'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Spoilers: Perry's Mom To Be Introduced

The ghost of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard) will continue to haunt "Big Little Lies" season 2. Director Jean-Marc Vallée revealed that the character's mom will become a major part of the upcoming installment.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson The women of "Big Little Lies" celebrate their Golden Globe win last Sunday, Jan. 7.

Vallée refused to reveal anything else about Perry's mom while speaking with Entertainment Tonight (ET). HBO has not yet announced who will play the role.

Skarsgard might not even be aware that his character's mother is going to figure in "Big Little Lies" season 2. But the actor, who recently won a Golden Globe for playing the abusive husband in this series, hinted that Perry might be coming back in some form or another.

Could the scenes involving the Wrights in "Big Little Lies" season 2 be flashbacks? Will Perry's mom's appearance be in present-day or will it be a peek into the Wrights' past?

Viewers might recall that Perry died at the end of the first season of "Big Little Lies." After a scuffle with the women led by his badly beaten wife Celeste (Nicole) and her friends, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern) and Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), Perry fell and skewered his body to the ground because of Bonnie's quick thinking.

Rumors suggest that Michelle Pfeiffer, who is married to "Big Little Lies" showrunner David E. Kelley in real life, might play Perry's mom. The actress, however, told ET that no one approached her for the part.

Director Andrea Arnold will put together "Big Little Lies" season 2 as Vallée steps down from the task. He's still an executive producer of the show but his time will be divided since he's also working on another upcoming HBO series, "Sharp Objects" with Amy Adams.

Filming for "Big Little Lies" season 2 might commence in the spring. HBO gave no official word yet but the show's return to the small screen could happen in early 2019.