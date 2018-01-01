'Big Little Lies' Season 2 to Start Filming in March, Nicole Kidman Says

Production for "Big Little Lies" season 2 begins in March. Star Nicole Kidman confirmed the schedule while ringing the New Year on CNN.

REUTERS/Fred Thornhill Nicole Kidman will be back to work on "Big Little Lies" season 2 for HBO this March.

Kidman and her husband Keith Urban were in a CNN New Year's Eve segment with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen when the subject of "Big Little Lies" came up. She told the hosts that she will begin work on the show in March and she has no confirmation on who else will be back aside from Reese Witherspoon.

Auditions are apparently in the process to include four new characters that HBO has yet to announce. Vulture did confirm with the cable network that the principal production schedule will run from March to August.

"Big Little Lies" season 2 will have a new director in Andrea Arnold. She'll take over for season 1 director Jean-Marc Vallée, who is in the middle of putting together another HBO show, "Sharp Objects." Vallée, however, will remain an executive producer of the series.

David E. Kelley wrote the story of "Big Little Lies" season 2 alongside Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book that the show is based on. There will be seven episodes of the new season.

"We went back to Liane and asked her if she had anything else to throw at us. She thought on it and turned over a novella with different directions the series could go in," Kelley told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was such a rich springboard for me jump off. As the process goes, you discover if it's fertile or not — but the further I got, the more excited I became that this series had a future in it."

"Big Little Lies" season 2 won't be on HBO until early 2019 and the new season, like the first one, will cover themes about marriages and friendships. Expect more announcements from the network in the coming months, especially with the cast addition.