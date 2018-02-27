Reuters/Lucas Jackson Bill Cosby's case of sexual assault ended in a mistrial.

Bill Cosby's daughter, Ensa, had passed away at the age of 44.

It has been confirmed that Bill Cosby's daughter, Ensa, had died on Friday in Massachusetts. Being the fourth child of Cosby with his wife Camille, she had been actively throwing her support for her father amid the string of sexual assault accusations thrown at him by several women. TMZ has confirmed that the cause of death had been renal failure.

It was reported that prior to her death, Ensa has had quite a history of medical issues and was even waiting for a kidney transplant. A spokesperson for the Cosby family, Andrew Wyatt, had confirmed the 44-year-old's death in a statement.

"The Cosby Family thanks many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa, who recently died from renal disease," he said.

Being a staunch defender of her father, she had previously said that while she values her private life, she could no longer sit quietly anymore.

"The accusations against my father have been one-sided from the beginning. When he tried to defend himself, he was sued in civil court. I've seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time, and I've witnessed my father's reputation and legendary works be dismissed without any proof," Ensa stated.

She previously claimed that the media had been publicly lynching her father, who she claims is innocent. Furthermore, Ensa has stated that racism had also played a significant role in the scandal her father has been involved in.

"I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him, and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal," she stated.

About five dozen women have accused the comedian of sexual assault, with most of the accusations going as far back as the 1960s. Ensa's death comes a few months before the 80-year-old is scheduled for a retrial.