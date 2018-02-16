Reuters/Danny Moloshok/File Photo Actor Bill Paxton arrives at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 18, 2017.

Bill Paxton's family officially files a wrongful death lawsuit against the hospital and surgeon who had treated the actor last year.

Bill Paxton is definitely one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood with a number of blockbuster hits to his name including "Titanic," "Apollo 13" and "Big Love." Unfortunately, the world had been shocked last year after it was revealed that the actor had suddenly passed away after undergoing a heart surgery. Now, his family believes that the late actor's death could've been prevented if not for the negligence of the surgeon and the hospital who handled his heart surgery.

According to the lawsuit that Paxton's family had filed last Friday, they claim that the surgeon who had operated on the then 61-year-old actor, Dr. Ali Khoynezhad had "lacked the experience" to make use of an unconventional and high-risk surgery. Not only that, they claim that the surgeon and the hospital had failed to inform them the risks that the said surgery should have.

Bill Paxton's family believes that these factors had contributed to the post-surgery complications the actor had suffered from that eventually led to his demise.

"Bill Paxton and his family trusted the physicians and staff at this medical facility but instead Cedars-Sinai betrayed their trust," Bruce Broillet, the family's attorney, said in a statement. "The surgeon's actions resulted in this tragic and preventable death," he added.

Cedars-Sinai, the hospital in which the surgery took place, released their own statement explaining that they are prohibited by law to comment about patient care without approval. However, they explained that the health and safety of their patients are at the top of their priorities.

"One of the reasons for our high quality is that we thoroughly review concerns about any patient's medical care. This process ensures that we can continue to provide the highest quality care," the hospital's statement reads.