Billboard Music Awards 2018: K-pop Group to Make History on BBMAs Stage

BTS is the first K-pop group to perform at the Billboard Music Awards.

K-pop group BTS are set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards 2018 next month.

The group will be making history as the first Korean act to hit the BBMAs stage, and they will be premiering a brand new single during their performance. The group is also nominated for the Top Social Artist award, which they also won last year.

BTS took to Twitter to share their excitement for their Billboard Music Awards 2018 stint. While they attended last year's event, this will be the first time they get to perform on stage for the BBMAs crowd.

"Look out for our second appearance or - say what?- FIRST PERFORMANCE at the BBMAs!" they tweeted. "Thank you ARMY for making our performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards possible. Please expect a lot from our performance," they continued.

The seven-member boy band also shared the news on their Instagram, writing that they are "so excited" to be back at Billboard Music Awards 2018 as performers this time around.

Before Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook conquer the BBMAs stage though, they will first release their new album "Love Yourself: Tear," which they announced a couple of weeks ago.

BTS will be joining Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Dua Lipa, who were confirmed as performers at the awards show just a day prior. All three expressed their excitement in taking the BBMAs stage on social media.

The gig is especially a big deal for Dua Lipa since this will be the first time she will attend the Billboard Music Awards. "So unbelievably excited about this," she wrote.

There is no word yet on the songs they will perform at the Billboard Music Awards 2018, although all three stars currently have hits on the Billboard 200 chart.

The one to beat is Cabello, whose songs "Never Be the Same" and "Havana," which features Young Thung, are in the top 20.

Dua Lipa has the most songs in the chart, though, with her breakout hit "New Rules" still making waves at number 27 while her more recent releases, "IDGAF" and "One Kiss," a collaboration with Calvin Harris, clambering through.

As for Mendes, who is up against fellow performers BTS for the Top Social Artist award, his newly released single "In My Blood" is at number 37.

Cabello is nominated for four awards including Top New Artist, Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Female Artist, and Top Collaboration for "Havana."

Post Malone has the most Billboard Music Awards nominations this year at 13. Imagine Dragons are up for 11 awards while Justin Bieber and Cardi B are, nominated for eight awards, respectively. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee of "Despacito" fame are not far behind with seven nominations each.

The electronic dance music artist Avicii, who passed away last April 20, a few days after the nominees were announced, got a nod for the Top Dance/Electronic Album award for "AVĨCI (01)."

To be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Billboard Music Awards 2018 will air on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.