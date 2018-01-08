Billie Lourd, Austen Rydell Reportedly Back Together

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Featured in the photo are the late Carrie Fisher and her daughter Billie Lourd.

Billie Lourd has reportedly rekindled her relationship with ex Austen Rydell.

The "Scream Queens" star and Rydell dated in 2016. Now, it looks like they are ready to give their romance another chance. Word of the twosome's reunion came after the pair was spotted getting extra close at the Moët Moment Film Festival party at West Hollywood on Friday.

"They were sitting at a corner booth by the DJ with Laura Dern," an insider told E! News, noting Rydell "was by her side all night."

The source added, "They were being discrete, but it was pretty clear they were together." Rydell and Lourd then left the venue together sometime around 9 p.m.

The "American Horror Story" star hit the red carpet over the weekend to kick off this year's Golden Globe awards season with other stars. Although Lourd was the only one seen in the spotlight, reports confirmed that Rydell is also in the event and was just waiting in the wings for his lady love.

An onlooker at the soiree said the couple made sure to stay incognito all throughout the entire event. Lourd answered questions from reporters and posed for photos as she entered the venue without Rydell.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the NYU alum said she would also want to try writing and directing sometime soon. She also mentioned that showrunner Ryan Murphy is one of the people she looks up to in the entertainment industry.

When asked about what kind of roles she'd like to do next, Lourd said she has nothing specific in mind yet. "No one in particular, really. I always love trying new and different things," she explained. "I want to keep challenging myself, doing something different than I've ever done before."