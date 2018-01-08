'Billions' Season 3 News: March 2018 Release Date Set for Showtime Drama

(Photo: Facebook/BillionsOnShowtime) Featured is a promotional image for Showtime's "Billions."

"Billions" will officially return with new episodes this spring.

Season 3 of the Showtime drama will debut on March 25, according to reports. News of the show's release date, as well as details on upcoming programs in the network, were revealed during the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday in Pasadena, California.

Along with the announcement, a new trailer for season 3 was also revealed. The clip hints that Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) still have not figured out a way to get along.

The central dynamic between the high-profile attorney and the wealthy hedge-fund guru appears to be unchanged, even though their conflict intensified in the previous season. It's also worth noting that things between Rhoades' wife, Wendy (Maggie Siff), and Bobby seem to have progressed much faster than expected.

In the next season, Chuck and Bobby find themselves in a world that has suddenly shifted on its axis. While they remain determined to take each other down, they are forced to deal with powerful new enemies who are also hell-bent on destroying both of them.

Other returning members of the cast include Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon, Malin Akerman, David Costabile, Jeffrey DeMunn and Toby Leonard Moore. They will be joined by season 3 newcomer Clancy Brow, who will guest star as the new Attorney General named Waylon "Jock" Jeffcoat.

Further details about the season 3 storyline are still being kept under wraps. Back in May, however, Siff talked about what she wants to see from her troubled character when "Billions" comes back for its third run.

"I want to see her get some of her swagger back, I guess," said the actress. "It has to take the right shape and it has to incorporate some of these other things that have happened. I want to see her strut her stuff."

"Billions" season 3 premieres Sunday, March 25, at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime.