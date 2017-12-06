Billy Bush Speaks Out About US President Donald Trump's Remarks in Infamous 2005 Recorded Interview

YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Billy Bush (L) speaking on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in an appearance on December 5, 2017.

Billy Bush once again reminds everyone of Trump's damning video where he was caught saying "grab 'em by the pussy."

It looks like television and radio personality Billy Bush isn't all too happy that US President Donald Trump's denied that it was his voice that was caught speaking the infamous phrase that was very much in line with the sexual harassment of women. Now, with a recent New York Times op-ed piece and a guest appearance on the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the 46-year-old would like to remind everyone that what they had watched and heard in the damning tape was, in fact, President Trump.

It should be remembered that back during the 2016 presidential elections, a tape of then-candidate Donald Trump being interviewed by former "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush surfaced online. And in the tape, Trump was caught saying "grab 'em by the pussy," a rather sexist remark regarding women.

"Of course he said it. And we laughed along, without a single doubt that this was hypothetical hot air from America's highest-rated bloviator," he wrote in the NY Times piece. "Along with Donald Trump and me, there were seven other guys present on the bus at the time, and every single one of us assumed we were listening to a crass standup act. He was performing. Surely, we thought, none of this was real. We now know better," Bush continued.

"For some reason, he came out with 'That's not my voice,'" Bush frustratedly told Colbert on his show. "That is your voice. You were there. I was there. That's your voice on the tape." And it seems that the television host had finally had enough of the president's denial saying, "Enough's enough. Stop playing around with people's lives," he added.

Sexual violence and harassment against women have been a particularly hot topic especially with the recent scandals involving disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Bush has apparently grown frustrated with the public forgetting all about Trump's scandalous record which had him bragging about soliciting sexual attention from women especially after the former reality TV host became president of the United States of America. Coupled with this, Bush had also been let go from the "Today" show after the records had surfaced and mostly because of his behavior regarding the matter.