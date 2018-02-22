Billy Graham: Here Are All the Presidents Who Paid Tribute to the 'Pastor to the Presidents'

(Photo: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association) Franklin Graham (L), followed by Billy Graham, and former presidents George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, and Bill Clinton in this undated photo. Billy Graham shared the Gospel and ministered to millions of people around the world, though he was also known as the "pastor to the presidents" for his close relationships with a number of America's leaders. The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association noted in an article earlier in February that every U.S. president since World War II has met with Graham. It said that Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon were the two who "probably sought him the most" and even offered him high positions in government, though the evangelist "quickly and politely" refused. President Donald Trump and all five living former presidents have come out with statements following the North Carolina evangelist's death on Wednesday, sharing their memories of speaking with or seeing Graham preaching, as well as their reflections on what he meant to America and the world. Here are their six statements, in reverse chronological order of holding the highest office in the land:

1. Donald Trump (Screenshot: NBC) President Donald Trump speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., Feb. 8, 2018. Trump issued a statement on the White House website, noting that he and his wife, Melania, join the millions around the world mourning Graham's passing. "Billy's acceptance of Jesus Christ around his seventeenth birthday not only changed his life — it changed our country and the world. He was one of the towering figures of the last 100 years — an American hero whose life and leadership truly earned him the title 'God's Ambassador,'" Trump's statement read. "Billy's unshakeable belief in the power of God's word to transform hearts gave hope to all who listened to his simple message: 'God loves you.' He carried this message around the world through his crusades, bringing entire generations to faith in Jesus Christ," it added. The president noted that he and Melania got to know Graham and his family over the last several years, and are "deeply grateful for their love and support." "Billy Graham was truly one of a kind. Christians and people of all faiths and backgrounds will miss him dearly. We are thinking of him today, finally at home in Heaven," Trump concluded.

2. Barack Obama REUTERS/Kamil Kraczynski Former U.S. President Barack Obama voiced his concerns over Donald J. Trump's decision to demolish the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Barack Obama, Trump's predecessor, had the shortest statement on the evangelist's death, writing on Twitter: "Billy Graham was a humble servant who prayed for so many — and who, with wisdom and grace, gave hope and guidance to generations of Americans." Several websites, including The Daily Caller, pointed out that Obama has been attacked by LGBT activists for his praise for Graham, with social media users seeing a contradiction between Obama's embrace of gay marriage and Graham's warnings on homosexuality. Still, despite pressure to do so, Obama has so far refused to delete his tweet.

3. George W. Bush (Photo: White House/Eric Draper) President George W. Bush and evangelist Billy Graham. White House Photo courtesy George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum. George W. Bush, the 43rd president of the United States, shared an undated photo of himself meeting the elderly Graham in a wheelchair at the White House. "A great man, a humble servant, and a shepherd to millions has passed on. Billy Graham was a consequential leader. He had a powerful, captivating presence and a keen mind. He was full of kindness and grace," he stated on his website. "His love for Christ and his gentle soul helped open hearts to the Word, including mine," he added, reflecting on his own spiritual journey. "Laura and I are thankful for the life of Billy Graham, and we send our heartfelt condolences to the Graham family."

4. Bill Clinton REUTERS/Anna Gordon President Bill Clinton is turning his book, "The President is Missing," into a TV show. The Clinton Foundation issued a statement from former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, calling Graham "one of the most important religious leaders in American history" and highlighting his contributions to the cause of civil rights. "I will never forget the first time I saw him, 60 years ago in Little Rock, during the school integration struggle. He filled a football stadium with a fully integrated audience, reminding them that we all come before God as equals, both in our imperfection and our absolute claim to amazing grace," Bill Clinton reflected of his personal experiences. "Later as Governor, in the White House, and afterward, I saw him live that faith fully in the constant kindness, encouragement, and counsel he extended to Hillary and me," he continued. "Billy has finished his long good race, leaving our world a better place and claiming his place in glory."

5. George H. W. Bush (Photo: REUTERS/BOB DAEMMRICH/POOL) Former United States President George H. W. Bush is brought into the auditorium where his son Former United States President George W. Bush speaks about his new book titled ''41: A Portrait of My Father'' at the George Bush Presidential Library Center in College Station, Texas November 11, 2014. Like many others, George H. W. Bush, the 41st president, called Graham "America's pastor." "His faith in Christ and his totally honest evangelical spirit inspired people across the country and around the world. I think Billy touched the hearts of not only Christians, but people of all faiths, because he was such a good man," he said of the evangelist's worldwide impact. "I was privileged to have him as a personal friend ... He was a mentor to several of my children, including the former president of the United States," he added. "We will miss our good friend forever."

(Photo: Reuters/John Amis) Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter takes questions from the media during a news conference about his recent cancer diagnosis and treatment plans, at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia August 20, 2015. 6. Jimmy Carter Jimmy Carter, America's 39th president, and a Sunday school teacher, said that he and his wife, Rosalynn, were "deeply saddened" to learn about Graham's passing. "Tirelessly spreading a message of fellowship and hope, he shaped the spiritual lives of tens of millions of people worldwide," Carter reflected on his website. "Broad-minded, forgiving, and humble in his treatment of others, he exemplified the life of Jesus Christ by constantly reaching out for opportunities to serve," he added. "He had an enormous influence on my own spiritual life, and I was pleased to count Reverend Graham among my advisers and friends."