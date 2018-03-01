(Photo: BGEA) Billy Graham prays, 1968

Around 2,300 people are expected to attend the funeral service for 'America's pastor' Billy Graham.

The funeral for the late Rev. Graham is being held at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A large tent has been erected for the service in the grounds of the library, which stands next to his childhood home.

The tent captures the 'Canvas Cathedrals' that were a hallmark of his early crusades that propelled his evangelism ministry and made him one of the most influential Christians of the 20th century.

Among the guests expected to attend are President Donald Trump and worship artist Michael W. Smith, who is scheduled to perform.

The funeral is invitation-only. However, members of the public will be able to participate via live stream starting at 10 a.m. ET. The live stream is available to watch here from 10 a.m. although the service does not start until noon.

True to how he lived his life, spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Mark DeMoss revealed that the Gospel will be central to Graham's funeral service.

"It was Mr. Graham's explicit intent that his funeral service reflect and reinforce the Gospel message he preached for more than 60 years," said DeMoss.

The funeral message will be delivered by his oldest son, Franklin Graham. His pastor and close friend, Dr. Donald Wilton will speak at the internment service.

After the service, Graham will be laid to rest next to his wife Ruth at the foot of a large cross-shaped brick walkway in the Library's Prayer Garden.

Graham died last week at the age of 99 after a lifetime devoted to spreading the Gospel. At the peak of his evangelism ministry, hundreds of thousands of people packed into stadiums to hear his impassioned pleas to embrace Jesus as their personal Savior.

He was a personal friend of Queen Elizabeth II and was one of the few Christian leaders to counsel generations of U.S. presidents, having met every single U.S. president who served between World War II and the time of his death.

In a statement following his death, Trump praised Graham as "one of the towering figures of the last 100 years—an American hero whose life and leadership truly earned him the title "God's Ambassador."

"Billy's unshakeable belief in the power of God's word to transform hearts gave hope to all who listened to his simple message: "God loves you,"' he said.

Former President Bill Clinton paid tribute to Graham's ability to cross racial divides.

"I will never forget the first time I saw him, 60 years ago in Little Rock, during the school integration struggle. He filled a football stadium with a fully integrated audience, reminding them that we all come before God as equals, both in our imperfection and our absolute claim to amazing grace," he said.

"Later as Governor, in the White House, and afterward, I saw him live that faith fully in the constant kindness, encouragement, and counsel he extended to Hillary and me."