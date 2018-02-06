Billy Mitchell Accused of Cheating in 'Donkey Kong' With An Emulator

REUTERS / Gus Ruelas Gamers try out the new Xbox One with a third party controller during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013.

Just a few days after Todd Rogers was stripped of his titles following his record-breaking score in "Dragster," it seems that Billy Mitchell will be following his footsteps as he is now under scrutiny due to claims that he used an emulator to achieve his high score in "Donkey Kong."

The claims were made by a user in the Twin Galaxies forum who was operating under the username Xelnia. It was later revealed that his real name is Jeremy Young. According to his post, Mitchell generated some of his high scores in "Donkey Kong" in MAME, which is an open-source arcade emulator. The full breakdown of the evidence was given through a two-part post. Considering the ample evidence that Young published in the form of GIFS, he makes a compelling case that Mitchell did not achieve his record holding scores through an original arcade hardware. As such, the claims could very well disgrace the arcade legend.

"Twin Galaxies is in the process of fully-reviewing the compelling evidence provided by Jeremy Young to support his current score dispute case against Billy Mitchell's Donkey Kong score," said Twin Galaxies in a statement, as reported by TechSpot. "We will do this thoroughly and impartially. In the meantime, we will continue to observe this discussion by experts in the community and will also examine any further evidence that may be provided during this review period."

Young, who owns the "Donkey Kong" Forum has deleted Mitchell's score from the list of top scores. However, Twin Galaxies would like to emphasize that fans should wait until an official announcement is made before jumping to conclusions. Mitchell has yet to release a statement on the matter. As such, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. In he meantime, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.