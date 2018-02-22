'Bionic Woman' Lindsay Wagner Talks Christian Upbringing, Why She Took on Biblical Role in 'Samson'

(Photo: Samson Movie Productions LLC) Actress Lindsay Wagner filming a scene with Rutger Hauer for the biblical drama "Samson," 2018.

Actress Lindsay Wagner, best known for playing Jaime Sommers in the hit science fiction action series "The Bionic Woman," revealed why she didn't even think twice when asked to play the mother of biblical champion Samson for the new Pure Flix film.

Wagner plays Zealphonis in new Christian drama "Samson," which was released in theaters on Friday. In a recent interview with Fox News, the Hollywood star revealed why it was an immediate "yes" for her to take on a role in a faith-based film.

Wagner confessed that she actually grew up in a Christian household and in 1968 it was the guidance of her minister that actually helped her cope with a major health battle.

"I had ulcers when I was a kid," she told Fox. "By the time I was 19 it was very bad. The doctors at UCLA wanted to operate. They have other ways of treating it these days, but they didn't back then. And my gallbladder was a mess. My minister ... was very much into mind, body and spirit connection.

"He had a good friend who was a doctor ... He also thought the same way. They actually told me they can help me avoid this surgery ... They started teaching me about meditations ... and visualizations to see my stomach fully healed and ask God for healing and to bring and manifest this vision I'm seeing in my stomach, as opposed to focusing on what's wrong with it now."

After guidance from both her doctor and minister on how the mind and spirit work together to bring good health, Wagner learned that her body reacted in a negative way when things were not going good in her life. Three weeks later, the actress claims she was "healed."

"Never had any problems with it after that," she explained. "But what I really learned was about myself and how I think. I saw things differently. I saw myself differently... I really felt like my prayers were answered, to have my body healed."

She would eventually begin studying various cultures and got into the practice of meditation.

"I just started studying various cultures because meditation in the '60s at that time was really coming out of the East. My Christian minister was doing it himself ... I never felt like I had to give up my relationship with Christ ... I feel like my faith was enhanced by those experiences. And I've been doing it my whole life," she added.

When her '70s hit show "The Bionic Woman" came to an end, Wagner continued acting in film and television and has remained in the spotlight. Still devoted to her spiritual studies today, she has written several books on Eastern/Western philosophy and hosts workshops and retreats.

According to her website, her workshops feature "relaxation techniques and EP (energy psychology) or EFT (emotional freedom techniques)" and the Oneness Deeksha, which is not part of the Christian tradition.

"This is hardly the kind of activity that a Christian should be involved in," womenofgrace.com said. "Anytime we enter altered states of consciousness, we render ourselves vulnerable to outside spiritual influences that can wreak havoc on every area of our lives, not least of which is our soul."

Wagner concluded in her Fox interview, "I think this story of 'Samson' is a journey we all go through, regardless of what our faith is."

"Samson" also features Billy Zane, Golden Globe winner Rutger Hauer, Jackson Rathbone, Caitlin Leahy and Taylor James as Samson.

For more information about the film, now in theaters, click here.