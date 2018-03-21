Biotech Co. Advances New Therapy to Cure Cancer

Reuters/NIH A cancer cell (white) being attacked by two cytotoxic T cells (red), part of a natural immune response triggered by immunotherapy.

California-based biotech company Tradewind Bioscience has found a new way to treat cancer without the need for surgery or chemotherapy.

According to its founders, Dr. Thaddeus Allen and Dr. Ron Buckanovich, this new treatment is going to "attack" the functions of the tumor itself, stopping its growth by obstructing the biological processes that boost its development. Tradewind's brand of therapy will reportedly be able to cure two very different kinds of cancer, which is reportedly groundbreaking, considering the specificity of the disease based on its host.

Instead of attacking the cancer, the treatment is said to focus on the root of the problem — how the tumor grows and spreads in the body.

Tradewind has discovered the huge role protein does in regulating cancer stem cells. According to Allen, this substance is also significant in keeping these cells alive. He and Buckanovich have determined this while studying initial cancerous mutations. Protein, they said, is also a useful gauge to decide if a person is likely to have cancer.

In the therapy, a patient will receive an intravenous infusion of antibodies instead of the more "toxic" chemotherapy and radiotherapy. This will inhibit the production of the said protein.

"The protein is made not only by the tumor cells but it is made by the host," Buckanovich explained. "Think of it like soil. If cancer is the seed... if we can prevent there from being a fertile soil for any of these seeds to grow. It may be more applicable than just the subset of cancers that make this protein... In an ideal world this drug would be preventative. We might be able to treat [cancer] with a benign course of antibodies," he added.

Meanwhile, when it comes to lessening the symptoms of cancer, including vomiting, sleep disorders and pain, an Israeli study posits that the use of cannabis or marijuana will be of huge help.

The research, which was recently published in the European Journal of Internal Medicine, claims that advanced-stage cancer patients who underwent this treatment for six months had marked improvement. According to the study, about 60 percent of the patients achieved "treatment success."