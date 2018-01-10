Blac Chyna Claims Kardashians Are Destroying Her Reputation

Instagram/blacchyna Blac Chyna claims the Kardashians are out to get her.

Blac Chyna is claiming that the Kardashians are working to ruin her reputation since she left their clan.

TMZ reported that Chyna filed new legal documents in her lawsuit against Kim Kardashian-West, Kris Jenner, and Rob Kardashian for allegedly sabotaging the second season of her reality show, "Rob & Chyna."

In those documents, Chyna is convinced that every member of the Kardashian clan is working together to take her down.

"The unwritten rule no one told (her) when she began her relationship with Kardashian is that the entire family will come after you if you leave, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down, including getting your television show cancelled (despite great ratings), spreading lies about you, and even funding a bogus lawsuit about a crumbled gingerbread house," Chyna said in her statement.

Chyna also claims that the Kardashians are determined to ruin her brand and her career so that she won't be a threat to their business and fame in the industry.

However, Perez Hilton reports that Chyna's claim is already proven wrong for some of the family's ex-lovers.

Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, and Scott Disick aren't receiving mistreatment from any of the members of the Kardashian clan.

Meanwhile, the Kardashians have already appealed to the court to throw Chyna's lawsuit out, stating that "Rob & Chyna" didn't push through for a second season because of the restraining order made against Rob.

The restraining order made it impossible to shoot the reality show because Rob was no longer allowed to be near Chyna.

Chyna filed the restraining order against Rob on the grounds that he assaulted her. However, court documents gathered by The Blast confirm that Rob "generally and specifically denies each of the allegations" made by Chyna.

"She did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct by [Kardashian]," the documents stated.