Blac Chyna Doesn't Appreciate Kim Kardashian West's Valentine's Day Gift, Sources Say

Instagram/blacchyna Blac Chyna claims the Kardashians are out to get her.

Kim Kardashian West sent out Valentine's gifts to some of her haters. Blac Chyna was one of them, and it seems that she doesn't appreciate the gesture.

For this Valentine's season, Kim sent out a couple of her limited editions KIMOJI Heart fragrances to those closest to her along with some of her best haters. Blac Chyna, who filed a lawsuit against Kim and her family for allegedly sabotaging her reality show, was one of them.

According to sources close to Blac Chyna, she thought that Kim was a "very cruel, huge bully" for sending out her signature perfumes wrapped in chocolate, TMZ confirmed. She also said it was a "Mean Girls" technique to get the word out on her new product line.

The sources added that Blac Chyna was surprised she was among the haters that Kim sent her signature perfumes to since the KKW Beauty mogul was an aunt to her daughter Dream. Aside from that, Blac Chyna also claims that she's not a hater of Kim because she hasn't tried to ruin her or anything of the like.

Meanwhile, many others who have had conflicts with Kim also received the Valentine's Day gift.

Kim sent out her KIMOJI Heart fragrances — wrapped up in large heart-shaped chocolate shells created by Chef Chris Ford — out to Lindsay Lohan, Bette Midler, Chloe Grace Moretz, Piers Morgan, Pink, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Naya Rivera, Wendy Williams, and Taylor Swift, E! News confirmed.

The reality star revealed her gift list on her Instagram stories, where she also said that she was sending her fragrances to everyone who crossed her mind because it's love month.

"For this Valentine's Day, everyone deserves a Valentine," said Kim on her story.

Kim also sent out her gift boxes to her family and friends, which includes Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Mariah Carey, Cher, Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, and Paris Hilton.