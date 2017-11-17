Blac Chyna Drops Lawsuit Against All Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Except One

(Photo: YouTube/E! Entertainment) Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian in a promotional video for their reality show, "Rob & Chyna."

Blac Chyna is making a huge change on her lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

The reality star has removed the names of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, from her lawsuit against the famed family, reports confirmed. Everyone is off the hook except Kim Kardashian West, matriarch Kris Jenner and Chyna's ex Rob Kardashian, who were all named as defendants.

"We recently filed an amended complaint to narrow the issues and parties in the case, which is about slut shaming, revenge porn, and killing Chyna's show after she broke up with Rob," Lisa Bloom, Chyna's lawyer, said in a press statement. "We will continue to aggressively fight for Chyna's rights as the case proceeds," she added.

Initially filed by Chyna in September, the lawsuit claims the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is responsible for the cancellation of her reality series on E! Network — "Rob & Chyna" — costarring her former fiancé.

In the court documents, Chyna also listed "Does 1-100" as defendants. This means she could add more people to the lawsuit in the future. Bloom revealed last month that the Kardashians were the ones who started the war by repeatedly "trashing" the Lashed Bar owner online.

Us Weekly points out that in September, Rob also filed a suit against Chyna for alleged vandalism, assault and battery. The Kardashian son mentioned in the court documents that his relationship with Chyna was "nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family without any concern about the consequences."

This is not the first time Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, had a legal battle with the clan. In December 2016, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney blocked the mother of two's request to trademark the name Angela Kardashian. Her request was officially denied earlier this year.