Blac Chyna's Ex, Mechie, Finally Speaks Out About Their Leaked Sex Tape

Instagram/blacchyna Blac Chyna's sex tape was recently leaked online.

Blac Chyna's ex-boyfriend, Mechie, has finally opened up regarding the recent leak of their sex tape.

The 29-year-old mother to Rob Kardashian's baby, Dream, recently had her sex tape leaked, showing her naked and performing a sexual act on a guy. Now, the guy in question has finally spoken out regarding the sex tape and how it came to be. Blac Chyna's ex-boyfriend Mechie recently appeared on an Instagram Live interview with The Shade Room, and there, he admitted that he was the guy in the 23-second video.

"Basically, we were at the club and she's like we need to link up so we did and then that's what lead to the video happening," he explained.

When asked if he and Blac Chyna got together around the same time as her relationship with Rob Kardashian, the rapper denied any affair happening. According to him, Blac Chyna and Rob were long over before they began a relationship. "No, she wasn't with Rob. She left Rob the year before we met back in December," he said, adding, "She was not with Rob when we linked up. She had the baby and had already moved out and dipped off from him."

Furthermore, Mechie stressed that while he is the guy on the video, he wasn't responsible for leaking it online and that Blac Chyna herself had the original video on her phone.

As for the reason for their split back in August, Mechie explained that their relationship got to a point where it interfered with his career and that the fame that came with their relationship overshadowed his own endeavors. He acknowledged that the relationship had brought him numerous fans, but it also tied him to Blac Chyna's name; and since the latter had been in countless messy situations, he too had been affected to the point of even losing investors and sponsorship deals.

When asked about what he thinks of Rob Kardashian, the rapper had only nice things to say. "Rob is a real nice guy. I think he was just really hurt about everything," Mechie said.