Blac Chyna's Lawyers Speak Out After Model's Recent Sex Tape Leaked

Instagram/blacchyna Blac Chyna's sex tape recently leaked online.

Blac Chyna's lawyers have spoken out regarding the recently leaked sex tape of the model, slamming the act and calling it a "cruel attempt to slut-shame women."

On Monday, the Internet buzzed as news of Blac Chyna's sex tape being leaked has surfaced. In the alleged one-minute and 23-second video, the television personality could be seen performing a sexual act on an unidentified man, who is later identified as Blac Chyna's rapper ex-boyfriend Mechie. After the leak, her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, spoke with E! News, condemning the unfortunate act that had been done to her client.

"Revenge porn posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images—is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse. It's also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual," the lawyer said.

Her other lawyer, Walter Mosley, who, after news of the sex tape leak had spread, took to Instagram to share his sadness of what had happened to his client and friend. He said: "We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women. Today's post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend. Why do we think it's acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It's not."

Not only that, he also encouraged his fellow men to do better and to stop sharing their private videos with their girlfriends and exes as it is a morally corrupt action. According to him, he is tired of telling his clients not to record any sexually explicit videos of themselves as men would eventually post them later on.

This isn't the first time that private encounters of Blac Chyna had been posted online. Seven months ago, her ex and the father of her child, Rob Kardashian, posted several of her nude photos on Instagram.