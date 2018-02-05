'Black Adam' Solo Movie Still an Idea for Now; Character Might Debut in 'Shazam!'

DC Shown is Shazam in the animated movie "Justice League War."

New casting descriptions for "Shazam!" hint that more characters will be involved in the upcoming DC film. One of them is Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), who is rumored to appear in his own solo flick in the near future.

Johnson took on the role of Black Adam for the DC Extended Universe way back in 2007. Since the announcement, however, the character has barely appeared in any DCEU film. Following previous speculations that Black Adam might not debut until "Suicide Squad 2," new casting descriptions for "Shazam!" suggest that he is going to make a one-time appearance in the film before eventually heading to the "Black Adam" solo movie.

As of now, DC has not yet officially announced the "Black Adam" solo flick. Although "Shazam!" is already in active development right now at Warner Bros., the solo film featuring Johnson's character is just an idea, for now, waiting for a writer and director to officially jumpstart the project.

Meanwhile, the development of the "Shazam!" movie is already underway, with its crew spending the last few weeks rounding out its cast. After DC executive Geoff Johns said that Shazam's arch-nemesis, Black Adam, would not appear in the film, new reports reveal that Shazam could be facing off against as many as four villains, including Black Adam.

The new "Shazam!" character descriptions reveal that Doctor Sivana, Beautia and Magnificus Savana will all make their debut in the upcoming film to square off against Shazam. However, the big reveal is the inclusion of a character listed as "Mysterious Man," who is described as "Shazam's underling" and is only set for a cameo role.

Speculations are rife that the Mysterious Man could be Johnson's Black Adam, with many pointing out that it's silly to exclude from the film Shazam's most popular adversary in the comics. Considering that DC's shared universe is now under new management, it is possible that Johns' previous statement about Black Adam's non-appearance in "Shazam!" no longer holds true today.

"Shazam!" hits theaters on April 5, 2019.