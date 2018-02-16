'Black Clover' Anime Spoilers: Asta and Yuno to Meet the Magic Emperor in Episode 20

Black Clover Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Black Clover," based on the manga series created by Yuuki Tabata.

The Magic Knights who have just survived the dungeon expedition are about to meet with the Magic Emperor himself on the next episode of the Japanese action-adventure anime series, "Black Clover."

As teased in the preview for the upcoming episode, "Assembly at the Royal Capital," Asta, Yuno, and the Magic Emperor's paths are finally going to cross. The Wizard King, whose name is Julius Navachrono, is the 28th Magic Knight to take the title of Emperor, and he has previously been shown taking quite an interest in the newcomers Asta and Yuno on separate occasions.

Will he finally be revealing his intentions for taking such close watch on the two newly recruited Magic Knights, along with the reason for sending their respective squads to explore the mysterious dungeon and take on the knights from the Diamond Kingdom?

The upcoming episode will be based on the 22nd chapter of the source manga written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata. In this chapter, the Magic Emperor examined the new magic that Yuno and Asta acquired from their previous mission in the dungeon: Yuno's wind spirit and Asta's new sword.

What kind of strengths do these new magical abilities have, and how will Yuno and Asta acquiring them affect their future duties and missions as Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom?

Additionally, the two boys will also openly ask what it takes to become the next Magic Knight, to which Julius will reveal a simple, yet also very challenging answer.

And as to openly expressing their intentions, Mimosa will also reveal to her cousin, Noelle, her developing admiration for one of the two young Magic Knights.

"Black Clover" airs on Tuesdays at 6:25 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo and on Fridays at late night 12:58 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Toonami block, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.