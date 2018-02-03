'Black Clover' Anime Spoilers: Asta and Yuno's Squad to Reach the Dungeon's Core in Episode 18

Black Clover Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Black Clover," based on the manga series created by Yuuki Tabata.

Now that both Lotus and Mars of the Diamond Kingdom have been defeated, is the Black Bull and Golden Dawn's mission inside the mysterious dungeon about to end on the Japanese action fantasy anime series, "Black Clover"?

The previous episode saw the apparent defeat of the diamond-wielding Mars by Asta and his anti-magic sword. This incident has also just brought the two rival squads together, who may now be forced to work side by side on their way to the mysterious dungeon's core.

However, while it may have seemed like the toughest part of the mission is over, the preview for the next episode titled "Memories of You" teases more potential complications as the united squads ultimately find themselves in a chamber full of gold and all other sorts of sparkling treasures. But are these the only things waiting for them in the chamber? Or are they about to face an unexpected enemy that they may no longer have the strength to defeat?

What mystery does the chamber hold and what could this reveal about the Wizard King's true intention for sending both Asta and Yuno's squads here?

It also seems like there will also be more glimpses into the past of the Magic Knights, particularly the cousins Noelle of the Black Bull and Mimosa of the Golden Dawn. What kind of relationship did the two of them have in the past and when did things start to change between them?

More importantly, can the members of two Magic Knight squads, who seem to be each other's toughest rival, team up once more against the potential appearance of another enemy?

"Black Clover" airs on Tuesdays at 6:25 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo and on Fridays at late night 12:58 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Toonami block, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.