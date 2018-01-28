'Black Clover' Anime Spoilers: Golden Dawn Battles Mars in Episode 17

Black Clover Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Black Clover," based on the manga series created by Yuuki Tabata.

The Dungeon Exploration Arc continues on the next episode of the Japanese action fantasy anime series, "Black Clover." Which magic knight squad will ultimately make it to the treasure chamber first?

The previous episode saw both the Black Bulls and the Golden Dawn take on their respective opponents from the Diamond Kingdom with the ultimate aim to make it to the treasure chamber first before the other squad did. However, between the need to accomplish a mission and a strong sense of camaraderie, Asta and Yuno ended up choosing the latter, owing to the promise they once made to each other.

When they were younger and grew to treat each other and everyone else at the church as family, they also vowed to treat the friends that they're still about to make as family as well. And it was for this reason that despite the need to get to the treasure chamber first, Asta and Yuno chose to stay and help their respective seniors in their on-going battle with the invading mages of the Diamond Kingdom .

But now that Asta, Noelle, and Luck of the Black Bulls have successfully taken down Lotus, does this mean that they have a better chance of making it to the treasure chamber first? Or will they end up aiding their rival squad instead?

The preview for the next episode titled "Destroyer" reveals that Yuno of the Golden Dawn will be putting up a good fight as well against their opponent, who summons destructive crystals to his will. Will he and Claus manage to win against this enemy? Will Mimosa be able to recover soon enough to carry on with the mission? What role will the Black Bulls be playing in all of this?

Moreover, what new challenges will be waiting for the Clover Kingdom's magic knights in the mysterious treasure chamber?

"Black Clover" airs on Tuesdays at 6:25 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo and on Fridays at late night 12:58 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Toonami block, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.