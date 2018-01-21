Black Clover Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Black Clover," based on the manga series created by Yuuki Tabata.

The Dungeon Exploration arc continues on the next episode of the Japanese shonen anime series, "Black Clover," and it seems that things are about to get more dangerous as the Black Bull and Golden Dawn Squads make their way to the center of the dungeon.

The previous episode ended on a rather interesting note in that instead of succumbing to Lotus' attack and eventual mockery, Black Bull's smiley-faced member, Luck seemed to have gained a second wind and is now all set to fight his opponent anew.

The preview for the upcoming episode, titled "Friends," teases the upcoming battle between Luck and Lotus that looks more intense now that Luck has gone all out berserk and is now fighting with his fullest potential. And it seems that Asta and Noelle will be joining in and lending him a hand soon.

Moreover, the Golden Dawn Squad's trio of Yuno, Klaus, and Mimosa have also found themselves a formidable enemy who has just ambushed Mimosa and even managed to rip through the girl's magic shielding cloak.

Various other characters are bound to appear as the Magic Knights go deeper into this newly emerged dungeon right at the border of the Clover and Diamond Kingdoms. How will this quest test the Knights' skills and bond as a team? What could the Wizard King be thinking when he sent these two groups on a similar mission? Could he also be around now, like on the couple other times, to step in once things get too tough for his Knights to handle?

"Black Clover" airs on Tuesdays at 6:25 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo and on Fridays at late night 12:58 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Toonami block, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.