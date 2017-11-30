'Black Clover' Episode 10 Spoilers: Can Noelle Wield Her New Magic?

Black Clover Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Black Clover," based on the manga series created by Yuuki Tabata.

The people of Saussy Village has truly made an impact on the Black Bull Squad's royal new recruit, Noelle, and she is about to show the villainous Heath Grice what she's made of on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Black Clover."

What was supposed to have been a simple mission involving boar hunting has turned into Asta and Noelle's first brush up with a real enemy in Heath, a merciless rogue mage sent to execute the people of Saussy Village.

The said village, where Yami Sukehiro and Magna Swing's acquaintance, Old Man Seyhe, lived, happened to sit within the so-called Forsaken Realm at the lowest region of the Spade Kingdom. Magic users in this realm are only able to generate enough power to complete meager tasks like house chores and are therefore viewed as an inferior race.

Magna may have arrived just in time to stop the mass execution, but he was too late to keep Seyhe from harm's way. This has driven the short-tempered Black Bull into a rage and a determination to protect the villagers at all cost. Right alongside him, and feeling just as determined, stands Asta, who may just prove to Heath that judging people's worth by their magic level is the biggest mistake he is about to make.

On the other hand, Noelle initially struggled to find the courage to step right in and join the battle, and was even contemplating running away until a kid pleads for her protection. This has, in turn, awakened a renewed strength in Noelle that led to the creation of a new magic spell in her book.

The preview for the next episode, "Those Who Protect," teases the continuation of the battle to protect the villagers of Saussy and the Black Bull Squad's eventual triumph. Will Noelle finally be able to gain proper control of her magic? Can Asta's black sword change Heath's view of non-magic users? And will the people of Saussy be completely safe from persecution, or has their battle only just begun?

"Black Clover" airs on Tuesdays at 6:25 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo and on Fridays at late night 12:58 a.m. JST on BS11. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll. It is also available in English dub via the Funimation premium subscription.