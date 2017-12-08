'Black Clover' Episode 11 Spoilers: Asta and Noelle to Spend an Eventful Day in a Castle Town

Black Clover Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Black Clover," based on the manga series created by Yuuki Tabata.

Now that Asta and Noelle have survived their first mission, and were even able to show what they're made of through it, what comes next for the two newest Black Bull recruits on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Black Clover"?

The preview for the upcoming episode titled "What Happened on a Certain Day in the Castle Town" shows Yami's satisfaction over the crew's success in the mission, which quickly escalated from boar hunting to taking down the first true villain to appear on the series.

Lord Heath has been defeated and the people of Saussy Village will be safe for now. And what should come next after quite a significant triumph but compensations for a job well done?

This is the part where Asta and Noelle get their first salary as Magic Knights, and how they choose to spend it just might have some very significant repercussions to their chosen career in the long run.

Their upcoming adventures in one of the castle towns of the Clover Kingdom will bring them both in the path of a fellow Magic Knight that Asta himself encountered during the entrance exam. There will also be an incident wherein Asta will unknowingly show off his skills to an unexpected witness.

But behind all of this, there still lies the mystery of Lord Heath's master and what this enigmatic villain has in store for the meddling Magic Knights next.

Will Asta and Noelle be able to enjoy their trip to the castle town? Who is this significant character that they are about to meet? And has Magna really grown up from their previous mission, or will he be back to his old ways once again?

"Black Clover" airs on Tuesdays at 6:25 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo and on Fridays at late night 12:58 a.m. JST on BS11. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Toonami block. It is also available in English dub via the Funimation premium subscription.