'Black Clover' Episode 12 Spoilers: Asta to Impress the Wizard King?

Black Clover Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Black Clover," based on the manga series created by Yuuki Tabata.

What was supposed to have been a relaxing day in the castle town market following Asta's first salary is about to get unexpectedly eventful on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Black Clover."

A day out in the castle town market is about to ultimately pit Asta against a thief who has just mugged a helpless-looking old lady and ran away with his loot. But Asta has already started running after him, and Sekke may not be far behind.

The preview for the next episode curiously titled "The Wizard King Saw" has Sekke's voice over declaring how he's going to prove his worth by catching this thief and thus gaining the Wizard King's praise.

And it seems that the Wizard King will indeed be able to see their efforts and will especially be impressed by Asta's ability. How will this particular event affect Asta and Sekke's careers as Magic Knights going forward? Will the Wizard King be keeping a close watch on them, especially on Asta, from now on? Or will this be just one of the many other challenges that the Wizard King will give the new recruits to measure their true abilities?

On the other hand, it seems that this matter is going to be resolved quickly since the video also provides a glimpse into Yuno back at the church. Has Yuno just traveled back home following his recruitment, or could this merely be a part of an important flashback?

Also, since Yuno is finally making an appearance in the next episode, could this mean that his and Asta's paths are about to cross again? If so, what circumstances will lead to their much-awaited reunion?

"Black Clover" airs on Tuesdays at 6:25 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo and on Fridays at late night 12:58 a.m. JST on BS11. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Toonami block. It is also available in English dub via the Funimation premium subscription.