'Black Clover' Episode 13 Spoilers: Did Yuno Bring Danger Back to His Own Home?

Black Clover Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Black Clover," based on the manga series created by Yuuki Tabata.

After a couple of episode focusing on Asta's progress as a newly recruited Magic Knight, the Japanese shonen anime series, "Black Clover," is shifting its focus to Yuno, who has been recruited into the elite Golden Dawn Squad.

The previous episode picked up on the mugging of the old lady in the castle town and went on to reveal that the seemingly helpless old lady was actually none other than the Wizard King himself in disguise, who has taken a special interest in Asta and wanted to closely observe his anti-magic abilities.

Following this incident, the scene shifted to Yuno, who has just been sent on his first mission together with Golden Dawn veterans Claus and Mimosa. They have just been tasked to escort Salim, a participant of the Magic Knight Entrance Exam whom Yuno defeated during the final round. And while it seemed strange for Yuno to be sent to on this mission, it was later revealed that Salim himself has requested to have him as a bodyguard in order to apologize.

But could this really be his intention? Or is he still carrying some grudge over his defeat and wanted to make sure he could hit Yuno where it really hurt? Did he really just want to see the church where Yuno has grown up out of pure interest, or has Yuno just put everyone he loves in danger?

The preview for the next episode, titled "The Wizard King Saw, Continued," picks up on Yuno's homecoming and it seems that nothing especially dangerous is about to happen. It does, however, hint at Klaus' growing annoyance over Yuno's seeming insolence. Will the two of them ever have some form of camaraderie as members of the same elite squad?

"Black Clover" airs on Tuesdays at 6:25 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo and on Fridays at late night 12:58 a.m. JST on BS11. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Toonami block. It is also available in English dub via the Funimation premium subscription.