'Black Clover' Episode 14 Spoilers: Series to Return on Jan. 9 With Brand New Arc?

Black Clover Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Black Clover," based on the manga series created by Yuuki Tabata.

Asta and Yuno's quest towards becoming the next Wizard King will be going on a bit of a hiatus for the holidays. What new missions and challenges await the two new Magic Knight recruits when the Japanese action-adventure anime series, "Black Clover," returns in 2018?

The series is temporarily ending its 2017 run with the 13th episode, which features Yuno back at the church in the village of Hage where he and Asta grew up. This came as a result of his first mission as a member of the elite Golden Dawn squad, which made him one of the bodyguards tasked to escort Salim de Hapshass back home.

Salim wanted to see the church where Yuno grew up, and although feeling some reluctance, he eventually led the group to his former home in the village of Hage.

This week's episode shows more of Yuno interacting with his church family, while also trying to keep his usual cool, especially now that he was a Magic Knight and one of his superiors, Klaus, has been keeping a close watch on him.

And judging by how the episode ended, it seemed that the upcoming 14th episode will be leading the series to a brand new arc with much tougher challenges awaiting the newly recruited Magic Knights.

What's coming next for Asta and Yuno and how will their next missions help in eventually turning them into Magic Knights worthy of the Wizard King's seat? How will this, in turn, affect their on-going rivalry? Can they still manage to maintain their sense of friendship even while aiming for the same goal?

"Black Clover" episode 14 has been scheduled to air on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 6:25 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Toonami block. The series is also available in English dub via the Funimation premium subscription.