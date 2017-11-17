'Black Clover' Episode 8 Spoilers: Asta to Go on His First Mission as a Black Bull

Black Clover Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Black Clover," based on the manga series created by Yuuki Tabata.

After establishing himself as a legitimate member of the Black Bulls, and meeting his fellow newbie, Asta is all set to embark on his first mission as a Magic Knight on the next episode of the Japanese action-adventure anime series, "Black Clover."

The preview for the next episode, titled "Go! Go! First Mission," features an overly excited Asta, who is fully determined to give this mission his best efforts in order to go straight to becoming a Wizard King. This endeavor may be typical of Asta, but pulling through it may need more than just the boy's overflowing enthusiasm.

Then again, just what kind of mission will Asta's first be? A scene in the preview has one member of the Black Bulls holding up the photograph of a little girl, teasing the possibility of this mission turning out to be of the search and retrieval type. But further into the video, Asta expresses shock when he realizes that the mission will be something that may quite possibly involve hunting boars and nothing more.

Whatever his first mission is, Asta is sure to pursue it doggedly until it gets resolved.

On the other hand, Asta has also met his fellow new Black Bulls recruit, Noelle Silva, who hails from a royal family and never fails to remind everyone, most especially Asta, of this fact. She also happens to be the younger sister of Silver Eagle's squad leader, Nozel, who was previously seen telling keeping his sister from participating in the Magic Knights Exam.

Moreover, Noelle has trouble controlling her water magic and has been kept from joining her own family's squad as a result. But now that she's with the Black Bulls and has all the chance she needs to prove just what she can do, will she prove to be an asset or a liability in the squad's upcoming mission?

"Black Clover" airs on Tuesdays at 6:25 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo and on Fridays late night at 12:58 a.m. JST on BS11. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll. It is also available in English dub via the Funimation premium subscription.