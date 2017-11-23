'Black Clover' Episode 9 Spoilers: Asta and Noelle to Hunt More Than Just Wild Boars in Explosive First Mission

Black Clover Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Black Clover," based on the manga series created by Yuuki Tabata.

What was supposed to have been a wild boar hunt is about to turn into a serious battle against a villainous wizard on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series "Black Clover." Can Asta and Noelle handle their first mission as Black Bulls?

After spending his days doing chores around the Black Bulls' camp — with his most important duty being that of waking up their hot-headed Captain Yami, who's obviously not a morning person — Asta finally gets to go on his first mission along with his fellow newbie, Noelle, and their senior Magna.

But what they don't know will not hurt them, and it may not even matter all that much when all is said and done.

This mission was the result of Yami and Magna losing to a card game match against an old man named Seyhe, who has previously stripped the two Black Bulls of their six months worth of pay, along with their clothes. The mission is to hunt wild boars that have been attacking the village. However, by the end of the episode, the wild boars have all been destroyed by a mysterious silver-haired wizard, who came into the village via a portal along with three cloaked henchmen.

This party of troublemakers is looking for a magic stone, which they have traced to this village. And there is no knowing what they would do in order to possess this stone.

Yami decided to send the two newest recruits thinking the mission was a piece of cake. But with a new threat appearing unexpectedly, will this finally be Asta and Noelle's chance to show off what they can do, or will this mission only prove that they are not yet ready to get out there and take on real missions?

The preview for the next episode, titled "Beast," teases what is about to become one explosive battle in Saussy Village as Magna, Asta, and Noelle face off with their unexpected enemy.

"Black Clover" airs on Tuesdays at 6:25 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo and on Fridays at late night 12:58 a.m. JST on BS11. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll. It is also available in English dub via the Funimation premium subscription.