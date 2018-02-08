'Black Desert Online' False Xbox One Release Date

Twitter/BDO_News "Mystic" class release promotional photo

"Black Desert Online," a new massively multiplayer online role-playing game by Pearl Abyss, recently launched for the PC and had Xbox One fans confused.

The confusion surrounding the Xbox One launch of the game was not the developers' fault, however, as it was later confirmed to be misleading information, and an accident by a private news entity. The private video game news outlet apologized to fans for the confusion caused by one of their reports, which states that the Xbox One version of "Black Desert Online" would be released along with the PC version.

Xbox Sector has been a reporter of Xbox-related news for years, and often strikes readers and viewers as an official source. Xbox Sector reported on "Black Desert Online's" launch and made the mistake of announcing its release for both the PC and for the Xbox One. Xbox Sector later on apologized for the confusion this caused and clarified that they are a private entity, not affiliated with the Xbox brand or Microsoft.

Credible news becomes harder and harder to come by as technology advances further into the internet. Regular people now have power enough to broadcast information to the tune of millions of viewers and readers, mostly without regulation.

GamingBolt, however, managed to get a hold of Pearl Abyss executive producer Jae-hee Kim and chief operating officer James Heo for interview on the matter of their pending Xbox One release. According to the interview by GamingBolt, the Xbox One release has no definite date set yet, but is scheduled for the first half of 2018.

Although "Black Desert Online" has launched on the PC, Asian territories remain region-locked from accessing its content. This is due to the agreements between the developers and regional publishers. Korea, for example, has long had "Black Desert Online" live ahead of the rest of the world.

Pearl Abyss plans to release a closed beta test for the Asia region by Nov. 22, and may consider a release for other consoles afterward, though as stated by Pearl Abyss, the Xbox One exclusive is its main priority for now.