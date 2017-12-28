'Black Desert Online' News: Developers to Launch New 'Mystic' Class Next Week

Kakao Games via YouTube/Dulfy Still from the gameplay trailer of 'Black Desert Online's' new Mystic class.

Players of "Black Desert Online" will be greeting the New Year with new content as the game's upcoming Mystic class will "awaken" next week.

In a press release, game developers Pearl Abyss and Kakao Games recently announced the addition of the Mystic class to "Black Desert Online" in early January 2018.

"Begin the new year with a set of water-based skills as the Mystic gains the ability to channel the force of the ocean in combat," the developers said in the statement. They also described the Mystic class as "an agile fighter" who was an expert in "fast-paced martial arts techniques," which was showcased in the content's video teaser.

As also shown in the trailer, the Mystic's power is derived from the ocean. She will be able to use this element to be effectively destructive against her opponents. With that, reports likened the Mystic's powers and movements to "Avatar's" water-bending techniques.

Once it goes live, the Mystic will be "awakened" through the use of her exclusive weapon named Cestus. With it, she can attack with the same strength and damage that a rushing body of water makes. The Mystic will also possess the skills called Spiral Torpedo, Dragon's Rip which lets her cage her enemies inside an orb of water, or toss them way up in the air with Tidal Burst power.

Along with the announcement of the Mystic's arrival, Kakao Games and Pearl Abyss also confirmed that they will be offering holiday sales until next week.

Players can now purchase all "Black Desert Online" games and downloadable content packages with a 50 percent discount through its official website or Steam. Meanwhile, other select game items are also on sale for 40 percent off through the official Pearl Shop, and in every purchase made, players will receive a free and exclusive Santa Hat in the game.

Developers also reminded players to expect some server maintenance next week prior to the addition of the new fighter class.

The Mystic will be available in the game on Wednesday, Jan. 3.