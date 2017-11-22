Black Friday 2017: Best PlayStation 4 Deals This Week

Reuters/Mike Blake The Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017.

Gamers are some of the people who greatly benefit from the major discounts and deals offered by major retail stores during Black Friday sales, and one of the most advertised products is undoubtedly Sony's PlayStation 4 console.

One of the most common Black Friday deals that gamers can find is the offer that cuts $100 off from the regular price of a 1 TB PS4 Slim system that comes with a wireless DualShock 4 controller. This makes the console temporarily available for only $199.99 per unit.

Stores that have the said offer include Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, GameStop, Kohl's, Newegg, and Best Buy. Meanwhile, a few other retailers are offering the console system for a much cheaper price. With $10 added to the discount, Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club will sell 1 TB PS4 consoles for only $189.99.

Some of the mentioned stores add more freebies into the mix. At GameStop, a purchase of the discounted PS4 Slim comes with a $50 gift card, while Kohl's will give away $60-worth of "Kohl's Cash."

The said stores also have offers for discounted PS4 wireless controllers. Target, Walmart, Kohl's, Best Buy, and Toys R Us will reduce the controllers' price by $20. GameStop, on the other hand, will sell them in any available colorways for only $38.

Based on the available Black Friday ads, the offer for a discounted PS4 bundled with a video game is scarce. Even in Sony's Black Friday announcement, the only bundle they will discount for $100 are the PS VR gear with a copy of either "Gran Turismo Sport" or "Skyrim VR."

Meanwhile, GameStop will also offer the more advanced PS4 Pro system for only $349.99 after a $50 discount. The retailer also listed deals on other PS4 accessories such as the PS4 DualShock charging station for $14.99 (after a $10 discount), a PS4 and PS3 T80 Racing Wheel for $89.99 (-$10), and the PS4 Pro T150 Limited Edition Wheel for $219.99 (-$30).