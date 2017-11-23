Black Friday 2017 Deals: Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint Offer BOGO and Half-Price Discounts on Premium Smartphones

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration Smartphones with the logos of T-Mobile and Sprint are seen in this illustration taken September 19, 2017.

Leading carriers such as Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint are some of the best options for consumers to get new smartphones in great deals during Black Friday. Luckily, some of them even offer buy one, get one promos while others have discounts that also include line activations.

Verizon

Verizon's Black Friday deals went live on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. In an official announcement, the company revealed that a number of premium Android smartphones were available at discounted prices, and some of them were even being offered at 50 percent off its original cost. The same deals will also be available in Verizon stores during Black Friday.

Verizon confirmed that the Android devices included in the promo are the Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy Note8 and Moto Z2 Force.

Trade-ins were not required to avail of the promo, but eligible smartphones must be purchased with a Verizon unlimited plan.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is one of the carriers with straightforward BOGO deals for Black Friday. Added to that, the company generously included the iPhone 8 series into the mix.

Other smartphones included in T-Mobile's BOGO deals are the iPhone 7 series, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 Active, LG G6, LG V20, LG V30 and V30+.

Getting the limited-time promo is also pretty simple. Customers who purchased the said devices from Nov. 17 and activated its line with T-Mobile can get the same model or another device that costs the same or less. The money paid for the second unit will be refunded via a prepaid MasterCard in the following weeks after completing the rebate process.

Meanwhile, note that buying an iPhone 8 and then opting to get an iPhone 8 Plus as the second unit in this promo will incur an extra $100.

Sprint

Sprint also offers up to 50 percent discount on select premium smartphones, and the deal is now live via their official online shop.

The discount will be reflected in the monthly fees once customers purchase eligible devices with the Sprint Flex 18-month lease. To get the 50 percent off promo, customers can choose from the latest Samsung smartphones, namely the Galaxy S8 ($15.62/mo), S8+ ($17.71/mo), S8 Active ($17.71/mo), and Note 8 ($20/mo).

The promo has been live since Nov. 17 and will be available for a limited time also.

