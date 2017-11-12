Black Friday 2017 Deals Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon: Some Deals Already Available

(Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton) Shoppers leave with check out with their purchases from the Best Buy store in Westbury, New York, November 27, 2015.

As the holiday season draws closer, retailers are starting to launch their first wave of Black Friday deals in celebration of the biggest shopping bonanza of the year.

Walmart is offering a bunch of discounts on electronics, making it the perfect place for shoppers who are looking to upgrade their mobiles and gadgets.

Now would be the best time to purchase new laptops with the 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron 7000 laptop down from $899 to $699 and the Acer Aspire ES being offered for $100 less.

Walmart is also giving shoppers the chance to upgrade their entertainment system with the Samsung 49-inch 4K (2160P) Smart LED down from $999 to $547.99. The curved version is at $497.99.

Black Friday hunters can also take advantage of the more than $1,000 price markdown on Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K (2160P)Smart LED TV, which is priced at just $1,197.99 from its regular price of $2,299.00. Users can check out Walmart's complete Black Friday ad here.

Those who are looking to score some big savings on electronics in Best Buy are in for a treat. They can save up to $150 on the Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch or the 9.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 only at $279.99 from its usual price of $499.99. Shoppers can also go for the iPad Mini 4 offered with $125 discount.

Best Buy is also offering discounts on laptops such as the HP 14-inch touchscreen laptop with Intel Core i3 processor and 8 GB memory and 500 GB hard drive priced at $399.99.

For Black Friday, the Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB memory is on a $200, lowering the price to $699.99. Finally, users can check out the Microsoft Surface Pro Core M now down from $999 to $629.00.

Amazon, on the other hand, will be the go to for portable gadgets. Pre-owned Fire tablets with Alexa come with 25 percent discount. Fitness trackers such as the Wesoo K1 Fitness Watch and audio components such as the TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones Wireless are also priced lower than ever before. Users can check out the retailer's Black Friday deals here.