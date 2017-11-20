Black Friday 2017: Find Discounts for This Year's Best-Selling Games

(Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam) A customer looks at a video game at Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, California November 23, 2012.

The biggest discounts of the year are right around the corner with the Black Friday sale coming this week. Luckily, major retailers across the United States have included some great deals on several of the best-selling video games this year in their doorbuster offers.

GameStop

Gamers can find a wide array of discounted video games from GameStop this week, according to the store's 92-page ad. The recently released titles from Bethesda, "The Evil Within 2" and "Wolfenstein II," will be sold for $25 instead of $59.99. "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" has been named one of the best-selling games as of last month, and it will get the same pricing as the two other mentioned titles.

Meanwhile, some of the hit sports-themed simulation video games released this year such as "NBA 2K18," "Madden NFL 18," and "FIFA 18" will be priced $27 instead of their regular price of $59.99. The same discount applies to one of the best-selling games this year, "Destiny 2."

Fans of fighting game "Injustice 2" can get a copy for only $14, which means $35.99 has been slashed off of its regular price.

Walmart

In Walmart's 32-page Black Friday sale ad, the retailer once again offered interesting deals on a number of video games.

One of the chart-toppers this year is undoubtedly that of the remastered release "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy," and it will be available for only $29 instead of $40. Meanwhile, gamers looking to purchase "Call of Duty: WWII" can get the game for $43 after a $16.88 discount from Walmart.

Despite being released back in 2013, "Grand Theft Auto V" is still a regular title people see in the weekly charts of best-selling games, so it is not that shocking to find it alongside more recently launched games that have been marked down for the Black Friday sale. Instead of its regular price of $59.99, "GTA V" will be sold for $29 at Walmart later this week.

Also available at $29 on Black Friday are "Overwatch," "Forza Motorsport 7," "Need for Speed Payback," "WWE 2K18," "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" and more.

Target

Target will also offer discounts for earlier released games that have had their time in the best-selling charts within the past 12 months.

For only $15, gamers can expand their collection and purchase "For Honor," "Final Fantasy XV," and more. Meanwhile, Target will be selling "Ghost Recon: Wildlands," "Injustice 2," "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," "GTA V," and more for only $25.

Best Buy

For the most part, Best Buy's video game pricing for the Black Friday sale resembles the offers from other major retailers. However, its ad still listed deals for other notable games.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" made it to the list of best-selling games in October despite being launched very late in the month. And for the Black Friday sale, Best Buy is going to discount the game by $25 and will sell it for $34.99.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" will be receiving a minimal $5 discount and will be sold at $14.99. Best Buy will also slash a more generous discount of $35 from "Rainbow Six Siege's" original price, which brings it down to $24.99.

All the retail chains mentioned will have their stores open by the afternoon of Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, and will then re-open in the morning of Black Friday, Nov. 24.